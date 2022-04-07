Moment man snatches microphone from preacher, slaps him for preaching against Idol worship (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video that has gone viral shows a street preacher being manhandled by a motorist on a major highway.

When a man approached the preacher in a confrontational manner, he is claimed to have been preaching against idol worship.

The man slammed the young preacher and took his microphone, asking him to stop talking about things he didn’t understand.

Maa Abena Gyasi, a Ghanaian lady, revealed what was said in the video, saying;

”The preacher was preaching against idol worshipping and the man attacked him saying he was doing the same thing the other time…. He shouldn’t preach and mention any idols’ name.”

