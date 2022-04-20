Most 14-year-olds in my generation were already s#xually active — Singer, Seun Kuti￼

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian Afrobeat musician, claims that most 14-year-olds in his generation are sexually active.

Seun Kuti criticized how everything in Nigeria is oriented around s3x in the aftermath of a leaked recording of a 10-year-old student sleeping with her peers in a room.

Seun claims that children are constantly bombarded with s3xual pictures and songs from the media, and that everything is hyper s3xualized.

According to him, explicit tapes of their media, combined with the internet, created role models everywhere, and he pushed society to begin s3x education early rather than developing saints.

Seun Kuti went on to say that he isn’t surprised that the age at which young girls and women participate in intimate behavior has decreased because they were already doing it or planning on doing it.

Reacting to his commentary, most social media users shared in his thoughts. See some reactions below;

leaddyskincare wrote; ‘Whether you were sexually active at 14 or below,The point is the parents need to do a better job with training their wards!!! We are in the era of schools shouldn’t scold or beat kids anymore A smart phone is a No no for a child below 16. Come for me,I don’t care..’

damilola wrote; ‘Yup. The only difference between the past generation and this is that there was no camera nor social media then. Going forward, we need to do better, else, the age for sexual immorality might drop beyond 10.

attractionvarieties wrote; ‘It still boils down to good parenting you can tell me otherwise, all those things you just mentioned na from bush e start?? They all started from home 🏡 allllllll before you blame school or society blame home bye! Awon woke parents will come and talk tr’ash here now, 1, 2, 3 go lol 😂’

iambayo wrote; ‘Social Media is the cause of all these…Skit makers is always about Bumbum and sex, So called Female Influencers always half naked and seductive on all Social media platforms😢…These kids has phones now they can surf through the internet and can see everything…Pls m not blaming parenting…..WE ALL FAILED COS NOW SEX IS MAJOR TOPIC ON THE INTERNET.

officialemmyandex wrote; ‘Na who dem catch bi thief…. Everyone is guilty of this act. If only God can play our record to show while we were all growing up.😂😂