Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega Dominic has said Nigerians should not be fooled by the public display of affection by some couples.

According to the mother of one, the women often times are victims of domestic violence but they never speak up.

Tega said that 70 percent of the men who serenade their wives with gifts and surprise packages usually beat them at home.

In her words;

”Don’t be fooled by the captions when you see them serenade their women, 70% of them Literally abuses them, the PDA no dey reach house. Sorry o my gender, after all what do I know but just know you deserve better.”

