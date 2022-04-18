Mother of a Corps member, Faith Onoriode has cried out to the NYSC and Federal Government to help secure her daughter’s release.

Her daughter, Faith was reportedly kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna road and her abductors are demanding N40million.

The Biology/Microbiology graduate of the Delta state Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara, was kidnapped alongside others on March 21, 2022, while on her way to orientation camp in Jigawa state.

Speaking to the Vanguard, Mrs Roseline Onoriode said said they had reported the sad development to the authorities of the NYSC in Abuja and Jigawa state.

She further disclosed that the abductors have contacted them and demanded fourty million ransom.

“She is a corps member batch A, that was posted to NYSC Jigawa orientation camp. She boarded a vehicle from Sala’s Global Motor’s Effunrun Warri to Kano, from Kano to Jigawa NYSC orientation camp. She was kidnapped along Abuja Kaduna Road at Regania community some few kilometers to Kaduna state, on the 21st March, 2022,” Mrs Onoriode explained.

“The incident was reported at the NYSC head quarters Abuja and also NYSC Jigawa and even reported at the state command police head quarter at Kaduna but nothing has been done for her release. The family tried to negotiate with the kidnappers, the ransom they are calling is 40 million naira for her release

“She has been with them for over one month two days with the kidnappers. NYSC has not even done anything to release my daughter, not even a call from them. Please NYSC and federal government I am soliciting for your assistance for her release. I am the mother of the kidnapped girl am begging the federal government to help me for the release of my daughter. I am a poor widow please help me. Please please I am begging with the name of God for my daughter release and Nigerian please help me”.

The mother said the family last spoke to the daughter last week Monday April 10, adding that she was begging to be released.

“She said she had an injury on her leg. Government should please help my daughter. I am crying to all that can help”, she said.

The victim’s call up number is NYSC/DPO/2022/099882. Batch A, 2022. State of deployment, Jigawa.