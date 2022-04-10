Mr. Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola in a romantic atmosphere (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mr. Eazi, a popular Afrobeat singer, eventually proposes to Temi Otedola, the love of his life, while on vacation outside of Nigeria.

This follows Temi’s grandmother’s 90th birthday celebration, at which the singer was able to meet the billionaire’s daughter’s entire family.

Mr. Eazi got down on one knee and asked Temi Otedola if she would be his one and only for the rest of their lives, sealing their relationship.

You may guess once more: the answer was a resounding YES!

Watch the video below…

 

In other news; Abel, a Nigerian guy, told the story of how his mother died as a result of an abusive marriage on the bird app.

According to @abelpeter, his father was elected as an elder in the church by church council members, and on that fateful day, he complained to his pastor about his father’s conduct, resulting in his mother’s hospitalization.

