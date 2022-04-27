‘My baby, my valentine’ – Mercy Johnson hails Destiny Etiko for flashing her nippl£s on the streets of London

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, has been praised by Mercy Johnson, a senior colleague, after she shared a new set of photos on her Instagram profile.

Etiko, who is currently on vacation in London, posted seductive pictures of herself on the streets of the Queen’s Country, which drew a lot of attention from her fans and coworkers.

She captioned the photos slide with “first class.”

Mercy Johnson called her lovely names in the comments section.

“My Valentine, My Baby,” she wrote.

The Enugu State-born actress recently responded to viral rumors that a specific married man is funding her lavish lifestyle.

Etiko has been criticized after she shared her most recent accomplishment on social media.

There were several claims that she was having an affair with a married man who allegedly bought her a brand new Land Cruiser Prado SUV.

The new ride was greeted with lots on congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.