Father of 10-year-old Chrisland girl has debunked viral reports that his daughter operates an account on Likee.

According to him, his daughter hasn’t touched the phone or been on the internet since the controversial video went viral and the account (likee) has been deleted but people still found a way to create a fake account with her identity.

In his words;

“My daughter has never touched the phone for the past two weeks. She has never touched anything Internet; those accounts are fake and we have deleted them as of Friday, 87 fake accounts.

Can a 10-year-old girl delete social media? This child has never touched anything Internet or phone. She doesn’t have an account on (Likee). The account was closed as soon as we found out. These people (school) hid this thing for the past one month, we found out and raise the alarm.

We are surprised that they started going to pick a child’s picture; like a child will stay in the house and snap a picture and start posting it, so we closed the account.”