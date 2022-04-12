TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The first son of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has disclosed how their father instilled in them the belief that mistreating a woman is appropriate.

He revealed how his father seized the two cars people gave Osinachi Nwachukwu as gifts, compelling her to take bike all the time.

READ ALSO

“Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes” JJC…

Prophetess to grant scholarship to children of late gospel…

Eneh Ogbe, who met with the artist’s son and other children, made the disclosure, saying:

“By God’s grace I was in our beloved late sister’s house this evening again and am glad that he was actually arrested by the police.. But what baffles me is the way and manner he has polluted the children’s mind. I had a chat with the first born and i almost started crying again. This boy told me the ordeal his mom has been going thru with his dad, how he beats her up in any little argument, he said anti my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after wed service and bad boys snatched my mom bag that night how mom got home that night i cnt tell cos dad left her,people dashed my mom this two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times will say my mom shuld take bike while we go in the car, even when we are coming back from church my mom will stand under the sun and we will drive and pass her and we will wave at her, my dad told us that beating women is good.. I had to cut in the conversation and i told him is very very wrong to beat a woman and that God is against it and i really talk sense into him.. He said they are happy that their dad was arrested becos he shout beat them up too.. The second born sang for us too he has a golden voice like the mom.. The first said my mom always keep quiet for my daddy and she always forgive and now she has died and i told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven!!! May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of her four kids she left behind Amen!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Korra Obidi’s affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat surfaces…

Israel DMW seen fighting airport staff allegedly over N1,500 (Watch video)

Man cries out as lady takes his picture to church after ‘mistakenly’ promising…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Cute Abiola’s marriage allegedly at the verge of collapsing as wife shares his…

“Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes” JJC Skillz writes in…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More