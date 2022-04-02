“My girlfriend dumped me after sponsoring her education with my POS job” – Heartbroken man narrates

Despite the sacrifices he made for his 30-year-old lover, a 33-year-old Nigerian man has broken down in tears while recounting how he was dumped.

Because of her, the man disclosed that he dropped out of school and began working as a POS operator. He eventually created a recharge card business while still working at the POS.

He used his money from both jobs to help her get through university, where she is in her sixth year of studying Petroleum Engineering.

He claims that his wife began acting strangely early this year, and when he questioned what was wrong, she expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that he was still living in one room and that she wanted to move.

He did all he could to convince her to stay but she still dumped him and told him to move on.

Read his story below;