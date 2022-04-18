“My love was not meant for one woman” – Man who’s dating triplet sisters…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Kenyan man identified as Big Man Stevo has disclosed why he got married to three sisters who are triplets.

The married man in am interview, claimed that he’s a naturally polygamous and the love he has is not meant for one lady alone.

Speaking on CitizenDigital, he said:

“I’m a faithful generous man and everything about me comes big, even blessings; that why they call me big man Stevo. I tend to believe that my love was not meant for one girl and natural I was born a polygamous person and that everyone knows.

I’m always honest and faithful and my exes had left because I told them that I wanted to add one more. I don’t want to cheat, I want to add and coincidentally blessings just came my way when I wanted them,”

Stevo revealed that he’s been in the relationship with the triplet sisters for two months and he’s hopefully that eventually, they’d blossom into a big family.

“Its barely two months and we are living a day at a time. We learn from one another; we are taking our time… I kiss and I don’t tell so expect surprises because I don’t like exposing my family so much”

Concerning the rationing of time, the triplets disclosed they have timetable which indicates who spends the time with him.

They said:

“The three of us we are enough for him and we are not going to allow him to bring another one. So it’s a happy family,”

Their boyfriend added:

“Why do people doubt the fact of me satisfying three ladies, there is no big deal. So for me just a week, they are three. Every Monday ni Mary, Tuesday ni Cate and Eve ni Wednesday. Then on weekend we meet all of us and have a good time.”

