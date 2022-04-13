My next girl must have university degree at least – Opeyemi says as he shades his ex, Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nollywood actress, has received a huge shade from her estranged husband, Hon Opeyemi Falegan.
On Wednesday, April 13, he resorted to Instagram to outline the skills and qualifications he is searching for in the next lady he wants to date.
Opeyemi stated that the next female must have a university degree, implying that Nkechi Blessing does not have a bachelor’s degree.
According to the businessman, the lady’s qualifications will position her for greatness rather than clout chasing on social media. He then stated that he holds a BSc, a Master’s degree, and is currently pursuing his doctorate.
He said;
“Anger of a dumped weed head, Pls if U are going to be my girl , pls make sure u have atleast university basic degree pls, atleast u can understand a bit about academics which would poise u for greatness and not social media notoriety.
I have a degree in computer science, masters in business and presently on my doctorate now, pls atleast university degree is the minimum I can settle for , no more mistakes on my part pls. Ejoor no disrespect but can’t settle for less again pls.”
