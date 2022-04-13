My next girl must have university degree at least – Opeyemi says as he shades his ex, Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nollywood actress, has received a huge shade from her estranged husband, Hon Opeyemi Falegan.

On Wednesday, April 13, he resorted to Instagram to outline the skills and qualifications he is searching for in the next lady he wants to date.

Opeyemi stated that the next female must have a university degree, implying that Nkechi Blessing does not have a bachelor’s degree.

According to the businessman, the lady’s qualifications will position her for greatness rather than clout chasing on social media. He then stated that he holds a BSc, a Master’s degree, and is currently pursuing his doctorate.

He said;