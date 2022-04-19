TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

N3BN scam: Ovaioza acquired multiple houses in USA and was on her way to relocate when she got arrested – Man reveals

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

The popular influencer, Ovaioza, was apprehended by the authorities over an alleged scam, according to a Twitter user with the handle @drpenking.

Ovaioza was on her way to relocate to the United States of America, where she had acquired many houses, according to the doctor who labeled her as a verified Yahoo girl.

The lady, who has a large Facebook presence, is being investigated for the N3BN scam.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady who raised false alarm about a kidnap &…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting…

The tweet reads:

“THE VERIFIED YAHOO GIRL ON FACEBOOK

Ovaioza is a verified Facebook influencer with over 140 000 followers and has scammed her followers to the tune of 3 billion Naira. She bought multiple houses including one in USA. She was on her way to relocate when she was arrested.

Ovaioza runs a storage business as a front. People were asked to invest to get returns. She would send you documents to sign with a strict warning that you should only send money after signing the documents all to sound legit. After investing, you’d be called her “partner”…”

Read more below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

UNILAG reacts after Rema threatened to change to a private university over ASUU…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

Alleged social media page of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil surfaces

Man narrates terrible ‘Truth or Dare’ game experience with strangers during…

N3BN scam: Ovaioza acquired multiple houses in USA and was on her way to…

Man stops 15-year-old boy from lodging into hotel room with teenage girls…

Chrisland: “Another explicit video of the girl and the boys is coming out soon”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More