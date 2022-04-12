Nancy Isime’s alleged sugar daddy called out for debts, investing staff’s salary on actress’ plastic surgery

Staff of the alleged sugar daddy of a prominent Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime call him out for not paying their salaries while bankrolling Nancy.

This comes just weeks after Nancy Isime was taken off guard when she was revealed to be having an affair with a married man.

In a recent development, the controversial blogger who exposed their romance stated that one of the businessman’s employees informed him that he owes them salaries.

The blogger wrote in a post;