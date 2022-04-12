Nancy Isime’s alleged sugar daddy called out for debts, investing staff’s salary on actress’ plastic surgery

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Staff of the alleged sugar daddy of a prominent Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime call him out for not paying their salaries while bankrolling Nancy.

Nancy Isime

This comes just weeks after Nancy Isime was taken off guard when she was revealed to be having an affair with a married man.

In a recent development, the controversial blogger who exposed their romance stated that one of the businessman’s employees informed him that he owes them salaries.

Alleged sugar Daddy

The blogger wrote in a post;

“If I talk them go say I too talk😂😂😂😂Nancy Isime talk to your sugar daddy to pay his staffs salary ooo, Na the investors i come pity pass now, so staffs sef know say this [email protected] wey call himself UK dion Dey knack Nancy, yeye set of people debunking up and down, tueh🤮🤮he don carry all the money give Nancy to go do yansh, investors sorry oooo, Na una know why una Dey invest with woman wrapper, people work for you from on the 1st to 30 and they are deprived of their salary, no be ment, that Nancy jumping about like earthworm wey them pour salt😂😂doing damage control up and down, Beutiful liar, well una fit code am reach where we won’t lay our hands on evidence.

But with time w go clear pass Dstv😂😂😂talk to your man friend to pay his staffs before thunder gather str!ke the two of una. I come in peace.”

