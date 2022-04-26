Nengi shares chat with a follower who called her “ugly” to get her attention…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, has shared the message she received from a fan who tried to get her attention.

Apparently, the Instagram follower had sent her tons of messages without getting a response.

On Tuesday morning, April 26, Nengi shared a beautiful video of herself and captioned it, “My problem is I’m too fine.”

The follower then reacted to the video with a harsh comment in order to elicit a response from the reality star.

The fan advised her to stop using cosmetics because she is ugly without them. He continued by calling her “ugly.”

Surprisingly, the strategy worked, as Nengi replied to the message with “Okay” and a laughing emoji.

When she responded, the fan suddenly reversed his position and pronounced Nengi to be beautiful. He expressed his gratitude for her prompt response to his message.

Sharing a screenshot of the exchange on her Insta-stories, Nengi wrote, “People are crazy on the internet.”

See their exchange below,

