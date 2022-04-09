Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo has reacted after his ex girlfriend, Vee referred to him as a play boy.

Vee made a post stating that she would have still been in a relationship with him if not that he chose to be a play boy.

Reacting to this, Neo made it clear that he can be anything in life except a play boy.

This is coming shortly after Vee advised fans who want to know the status of her relationship with boyfriend, Neo Akpofure, to back off.

“Mind your fucking business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now,” she said.