TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo has reacted after his ex girlfriend, Vee referred to him as a play boy.

Vee made a post stating that she would have still been in a relationship with him if not that he chose to be a play boy.

READ ALSO

Vee finally opens up about her crashed relationship with Neo

“I sacrificed my sense for love” – Reality star, Vee opens…

Reacting to this, Neo made it clear that he can be anything in life except a play boy.

This is coming shortly after Vee advised fans who want to know the status of her relationship with boyfriend, Neo Akpofure, to back off.

“Mind your fucking business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

“You suppose dey write your third JAMB” – Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More