Netizens react as 25-year-old man plans to wed 85-year-old lover

The news of a planned marriage between a 25-year-old Kenyan man, simply named as Muima, and Thereza, an 85-year-old woman, has sparked mixed reactions on Nigerian social media.

Photos of the future pair in an ardent display of love, which came after a new video by Afrimax English on YouTube in which they discussed their love story and decision to marry, elicited conflicting reactions.

They first met while Muima and some of his pals were looking for a place to live, according to the Tuko website.

They ended up renting her house, and she frequently referred to Muima as “my husband.”

While speaking about his love life, Muima said:

“This is my choice. This is my happiness, as anyone else has theirs. Before pleasing others, first, please yourself and decide not based on anyone else’s opinions. “The way she behaved and treated (me) pushed me to love her and though she is an old woman and in reality, she could be my grandmother but I love her.”25-year-old man plans to wed 85-year-old lover

Thereza, who is a grandmother, said,

“I have eight children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend’s age, he could be my fifth grandchild. He loves me and I love him. I am ready to put on the wedding dress and ring.”

See some reactions below;

@Abiola Adeboboye wrote: “Is not a bad idea for men to marry anybody he like as far there is peace of mind. Meanwhile you ladies do marry old men that’s enough to be ur father as hubby….so leave the young man alone and face ur business.”

@Rachel Ofun: “I see nothing wrong with that, life is a choice, happiness is free if u wants to, enough of pleasing the society, if a woman of 20 years can marry a man of 76 years what’s wrong if a man do the same. Congratulations in advance Jo. Looking for to attend. Emi like ikan orire o.”

@James Beagg: “This man is blind. There’s something here we don’t know.”