Netizens react to heartwarming video of Funke Akindele’s son praying for his father (Video)

A video of Funke Akindele’s son Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, praying for his father has gone viral.

JJC Skillz shared a video of his son praying for him on social media, in which the young boy covered his father in prayers.

The little boy, who had had good home training, blessed everything that affected him by placing his hand on his father’s head.

The video has captivated the hearts of social media users, who have complimented the child.

cycinnati wrote: ”This one show say marriage no be scam, I go reconsider”

dkingsmenent wrote: “‘Train them in the ways of the lord so when they grow they will not depart from it.’ So beautiful and way to go for every parent.”

1funom wrote: ” All of una wey Dey shout I tap… St hope u know these kids have have seeing mummy and daddy prayer like this for them to emulate!!!

Watch the video below;