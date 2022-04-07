TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t…

Netizens react to heartwarming video of Funke Akindele’s son praying for his father (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video of Funke Akindele’s son Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, praying for his father has gone viral.

Funke Akindele and JJC skillz

JJC Skillz shared a video of his son praying for him on social media, in which the young boy covered his father in prayers.
The little boy, who had had good home training, blessed everything that affected him by placing his hand on his father’s head.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh laments, asks for help to block her father as he…

Why I hide the faces of my twin babies – Funke…

The video has captivated the hearts of social media users, who have complimented the child.

cycinnati wrote: ”This one show say marriage no be scam, I go reconsider”

dkingsmenent wrote: “‘Train them in the ways of the lord so when they grow they will not depart from it.’ So beautiful and way to go for every parent.”

1funom wrote: ” All of una wey Dey shout I tap… St hope u know these kids have have seeing mummy and daddy prayer like this for them to emulate!!!

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

Married man cries for way out amidst blackmail from sister-in-law whom he slept…

“Ada you’re still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens react to heartwarming video of Funke Akindele’s son praying for his…

“Forget fake tears, she’s dating a married man” – Nkechi Blessing exposed amidst…

Lady drags Israel DMW’s Fiancée as she makes shocking allegations (Video)

Moment man snatches microphone from preacher, slaps him for preaching against…

Nkechi Blessing accuses ex-husband, Opeyemi of being a paedophile and bisexual,…

Man seeks advice as girlfriend of two years says she won’t share bills with him…

“Bitter, damaged and lost” – Sonia Ogiri drags Annie Idibia as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More