“Never experienced this in my whole life” – Singer, Oxlade laments over recent unfortunate incident

By Ezie Innocent

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, a popular Nigerian artist, has cried out on social media after being stolen of his belongings in the United States.

In a Snapchat post on Saturday, the ‘Away’ singer stated the sad situation is something he has never encountered before in his life. It’s believed such things happen mostly in underdeveloped country like Nigeria where rate of robbery is high.

Oxlade claims that his luggage was stolen from his room in a hotel in New York City. He was astounded that such a bold robbery could occur in such a technologically advanced society.

The singer said; ”Never experienced this in my whole life … all my luggages stolen. From my hotel room . AllII …. Bruh ….. for New York . No be Oshodi o… NÝC”

