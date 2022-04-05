”Nigeria has happened to my family”- Lady mourns her brother killed by bandits in Kaduna

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady is mourning the death of her older brother, who she claims was murdered by bandits in Kaduna state on Monday, April 4.

The devastated lady stated in a tweet that Nigeria had happened to her family. She went on to say that her late brother left a pregnant wife and other children behind.

Her tweet reads

”I’m in tears, Nigeria has happened to my family, I lost my eldest brother, a breadwinner to bandits yesterday in Kaduna. How do we cope with his heavily pregnant wife and kids!!! I’m tired of this country”

