”Nigeria has happened to my family”- Lady mourns her brother killed by bandits in Kaduna

A Nigerian lady is mourning the death of her older brother, who she claims was murdered by bandits in Kaduna state on Monday, April 4.

The devastated lady stated in a tweet that Nigeria had happened to her family. She went on to say that her late brother left a pregnant wife and other children behind.

Her tweet reads

”I’m in tears, Nigeria has happened to my family, I lost my eldest brother, a breadwinner to bandits yesterday in Kaduna. How do we cope with his heavily pregnant wife and kids!!! I’m tired of this country”



In other news; A viral video recorded a man’s priceless surprise after his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The man who couldn’t stop himself from crying raced up and down the hallway. He burst into tears as he held the child, because his wife had previously had two miscarriages and he is now a father for the first time.