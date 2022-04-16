Nigerian artiste sprays cash on woman who sold items to him on credit when he was broke 10yrs ago

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

On his birthday, the musician and songwriter gathered a few friends and stormed the woman’s store, showering her with wads of cash to express his profound gratitude.

He put up this explanatory message to his post, along with a video of the rare moment he spent with the woman.

“My birthday story won’t be complete if I had failed to put a smile on this woman’s face who was there for me and my friend back then in 2012/2013.

As she was there for me and my friends wen we all were living in one room learning studio productions.

Our biggest challenge then was feeding cuz Sapa was seriously dealing with us. There was no money & solution to the hunger until we met this woman who sells beans ball(Akara, bread & Yam), wen the hunger became very unbearable we ran to this woman & begged her to be allowing us to be taking Akara & bread on credit and she agreed and became our savior at that time.”

