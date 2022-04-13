Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky finally takes off his gbola (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has spilled new details about his private organ.

The self aacclaimed mummy of Lagos, in his recent post on Snapchat, confirmed that he has finally taken off his gbola.

According to Bobrisky, he now has a female organ and would no longer accept being referred to as a man.

Speaking further, Bobrisky claimed that many men are all over his case because they claim that his VJ is the sweetest.

Bobrisky disclosed this while reacting to the question of a fan who wanted to know how he usually hides his d!ck.

Responding to the question, Bobrisky said,

“It has been taken out long time ago. Why do you think men die on my matter. My kpekus is the sweetest”.

