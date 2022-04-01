TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian father has expressed his anger after finding out that his own daughter blocked him on WhatsApp.

The dad who was extremely furious asked his daughter why he’d have her on his WhatsApp but cannot see her status.

He proceeded to threaten her as he said that she probably doesn’t know the kind of father she has.

The video has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they share their stories on their opinions about the situation.

officialchealin wrote: ” 😂😂😂😂Baby girl wants to start living the baby girl v lifestyle but papa no gree for her 😂Ride on daddy!”

aloydspeaker wrote: “Daddy you won’t like the trenches behavior on TikTok”

kachi_ogbogu wrote: “All these threats On top only status”

Listen to the audio below;

