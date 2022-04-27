Nigerian lady in deep pain as her fiancé of six years secretly marries another woman

A Nigerian woman has been heartbroken after learning that her fiancé of 6 years recently married someone else.

Obia Ebere, the woman, stated that her husband married another woman on April 19, 2022.

According to the unhappy woman, she discovered on Facebook that he is now married to someone else.

She lamented bitterly as she shared a photo of the engagement ring with which he proposed to her.

Ebere wrote;

”I just find out my fiancé of 6yrs got married on the 16th, and I was with him 3day before he got married, just found out dis morning on Facebook he was married, 💔💔💔💔💔 I have never felt so much pain in my life😭😭😭😭😭😭 He got married on the 19th of dis month not 16th She posted dis pic dis morning, I called him and he denied it, I has to travel to warri as early as 6am just to confirm, he asked me not to come to his house that I should wait for him somewhere. He left work to come see me and he still lied to me that he wasn’t married. He told me he loves me and can never leave me for someone, he even said I should benin and move in with him next month, only for me to get home and I had to search on Facebook and for me to see he was really married God!!!💔💔 I have heard of stories like dis but I never thought it was going to happen to me” Dis can’t be happening, I’m going crazy.”

