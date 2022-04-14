Nigerian lady who raised false alarm about a kidnap & rape to chase clout has been arrested

Omotoyosi, a Nigerian woman who allegedly staged a kidnapping earlier this morning in Lagos, has apparently been apprehended by police after she freely admitted to lying about the incident.

The lady resorted to Twitter this morning to tell that she’s been kidnapped and raped in Lagos by an unknown person. She cried out for help as she gave out the address where she claimed she was being held against her will.

The lady, however, resorted to social media to refute her own claims, saying that she was not kidnapped nor raped, and that she consequently lied about the occurrence.

Omotoyosi has reportedly been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command after causing fear and panic and disturbing the public peace. She has been arraigned before Lagos for prosecution.