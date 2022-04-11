TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nigerian man captured on tape cooking Davido’s picture inside juju pot (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian guy was caught on camera performing a spiritual process with the use of musician Davido Adeleke aka Davido’s photo.

Davido

The person boiled Davido’s photos while pounding a black substance with a mortar and pestle in a local pot filled with native herbs.

READ ALSO

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo…

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go…

There were three pots in a video circulating on social media in which different unknown substances were being boiled.

It’s unclear what his motivation was for altering the artiste’s portrait, but according to rumors, he did so so that he may be blessed like Davido.

Watch the below;

In reaction, yesredeem wrote; What rubbish is this? Has it gotten to this point wtf 😡

almufassaltechstore; Cruise or not ❗️❗️❗️Back to Sender 📌📌📌

disturbinglagos__; Who God bless no man can touch 🤌🏽

chef_lizzz; David is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. Amen 🙏

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

“I have always battled my storm in smiles” – Mercy Johnson Okojie

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Run away from stingy and lazy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred…

Nigerian man captured on tape cooking Davido’s picture inside juju pot (Video)

Terrorists release new video of Kaduna-Abuja train attack victims

VP Yemi Osinbajo finally declares to run for president

It had nothing to do with ‘heavy drinking and smoking’ – Tonto Dikeh clarifies…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband arrested for suspected culpable homicide

“Find me my own man” – Cuppy cries out following sister, Temi’s engagement to Mr…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More