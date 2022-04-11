Nigerian man captured on tape cooking Davido’s picture inside juju pot (Video)

A Nigerian guy was caught on camera performing a spiritual process with the use of musician Davido Adeleke aka Davido’s photo.

The person boiled Davido’s photos while pounding a black substance with a mortar and pestle in a local pot filled with native herbs.

There were three pots in a video circulating on social media in which different unknown substances were being boiled.

It’s unclear what his motivation was for altering the artiste’s portrait, but according to rumors, he did so so that he may be blessed like Davido.

Watch the below;

In reaction, yesredeem wrote; What rubbish is this? Has it gotten to this point wtf 😡

almufassaltechstore; Cruise or not ❗️❗️❗️Back to Sender 📌📌📌

disturbinglagos__; Who God bless no man can touch 🤌🏽

chef_lizzz; David is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. Amen 🙏