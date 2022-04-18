Nigerian man humiliates girlfriend after catching her on a date with side boyfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady was publicly humiliated by her boyfriend after he caught her on a lunch date with another guy.

Her side boyfriend had supposedly taken her and her female friend out to lunch at a restaurant when her boyfriend saw them.

When he saw them, he instantly approached her, but she pretended to be normal and requested him to stop embarrassing them while she finished her meal.

He quickly took off the shoes he had purchased for her, as well as her wig and phone. A portion of the video also showed him chastising her for giving his jacket to her side boyfriend.

