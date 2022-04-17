Nigerian man narrates how his father’s driver lied he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen

A Nigerian man has recounted how his father’s driver staged his own kidnapping and claimed to have been abducted by Fulani herders.

Sharing the story on his Twitter handle, the man with the handle @AdeBashh, wrote;

”My dad’s driver was purportedly kidnapped today by alleged Fulani herdsmen, Dad beam his searchlight immediately, he involved the Amotekun, they started the rescue mission. Lo! and Behold! They caught the purported kidnappers within 12hrs and we found out that the driver staged his own kidnapping. They have all been arrested and now at the police station. Alhamdullillah for my family This happened at Obafemi Owode area of Ogun state.”

Twitter users celebrated with him but also reminded him he was against the inauguration of Amotekun in 2020.