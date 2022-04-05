Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix involved in accident in America

Onome Onokohwomo, professionally known as Yung6ix, a Nigerian Hip Hop celebrity located in the United States, has been involved in an accident.

The rapper posted a video of himself being carried to the hospital on a stretcher by ambulance crews.

In the video, Yung6ix is seen being taken out of Seattle/Tacoma International Airport in an ambulance.

He did not, however, explain the nature of the accident or the extent of his injuries.

Another segment of the video showed him in an elevator after he was assumed to have been discharged.

Watch the video below;

