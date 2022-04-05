TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix involved in accident in America

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Onome Onokohwomo, professionally known as Yung6ix, a Nigerian Hip Hop celebrity located in the United States, has been involved in an accident.

The rapper posted a video of himself being carried to the hospital on a stretcher by ambulance crews.

In the video, Yung6ix is seen being taken out of Seattle/Tacoma International Airport in an ambulance.

READ ALSO

“I don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore” – Erica…

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets…

He did not, however, explain the nature of the accident or the extent of his injuries.

Another segment of the video showed him in an elevator after he was assumed to have been discharged.

Watch the video below;

In other news; A deacon at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has died after collapsing while he was preaching during a service..

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Hard man hard man, I no do again o” – Whitemoney says as he hunts for…

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix involved in accident in America

Nigerian man sheds tears of joy as his wife gives birth after two miscarriages…

Pregnant woman kills husband over plans to marry second wife in Ibadan

Gone are the days when men shame women for sleeping with them — Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as new career

Tonto Dikeh involves Janemena in rekindled fight with Kpokpogri (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More