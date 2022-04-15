Nigerian woman slams people mocking her for getting pregnant shortly after childbirth

Those who mocked a Nigerian mother of two for becoming pregnant barely months after giving birth to her second child have been slammed by her.
Jessica, an expectant mother of two, recently revealed that she is expecting her third child only a few months after her second was born.
Jessica, who welcomed a baby boy seven months ago, uploaded photographs of her growing baby bump on her Instagram page as she celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her husband.
She claims she has received a bombardment of negative texts and comments since revealing her pregnancy.
“Do y ‘all feed my kids? So why pissed? Do I throw my baby away because some group of nobodies think it’s bad timing? Like why do y’all think you have any valid opinion over how my husband and I live? The most useless set of people be trying to give their 1cent when y ‘all don’t even have your life together. If you think just a mere nasty comments will bring me down I would advise you stop wasting your data cause me gan I get coconut head. I stand gidigba.
“I have blocked approximately 10 people already. My motto is; bad vibe …instant block, no response at all from me at all. Just blocking because you can’t troll me for being fruitful.” she added.” She wrote.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES