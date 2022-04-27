“Nigerians don’t lie unless we want to scam you” – Burna Boy tells foreigners [Video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Damini Ogulu a.k.a. Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning singer, claims that Nigerians only tell lies when they are attempting to defraud someone.

The singer made the claim while appearing as a guest on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show in New York, USA.

Trevor praised the ‘Odogwu’ singer for being the first African to sell out Madison Square Garden during the interview, praising his confidence and outspokenness, while also pointing out that Nigerians with significant achievements are never hesitant.

Burna Boy told Trevor in his actual life that the only time Nigerians utter lies to people is when they’re trying to scam them of their money

Following Burna Boy’s assertion, Trevor and the audience burst out laughing.

Watch the video below;

 

