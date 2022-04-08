Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to Justin Dean (Screenshot)

Controversial dancer cum singer, Korra Obidi has shared a cryptic post regarding her crashed marriage to Justin Dean.

The dancer who has maintained quietness and refused to speak up like her husband, took to her Instagram page to share some photos with an interesting caption.

According to her, all ‘breakfast’ (relationship crash) will soon turn to shit.

In her words:

“📍Los Angeles. The city of Angels. Last last all breakfast chopped go turn shit. -Korra Obidi 2022. We move.”

Recall that Korra Obidi’s husband shocked many after he took to social media days after they welcomed their second child, Athena to announce their plan for a divorce.

He claimed Korra Obidi was a narcissist who has also been cheating on him and treating him badly.