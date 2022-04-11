Nigerians drag Tonto Dikeh over video of her 6-year-old son touching and slapping her backside (Video)

A video of Tonto Dikeh’s 6-year-old son Andre slapping his mother’s backside has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video, Tonto Dikeh and her son were spotted walking down a hall way as Andre chased after her and slapped her bum repeatedly.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians share their opinions about the incident.

While some feel it is normal for male children to be goofy with their mothers at times, others are of the opinion that it is not proper and Tonto Dikeh would have cautioned him for doing that to her.

Amara wrote,

“My son does this to me almost all the time. I honestly see no problem with this”.

George_x said,

“Train up a child in the way he should grow. This is not proper”.

Watch video below,