Nigerians frown as Scottish university uses Buhari as an example of a bad leader during lectures [Video]

On social media, a video showing a lecturer at a foreign university using Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as an example during one of his classes has sparked outrage.

According to reports, the lecturer was giving his pupils a leadership course at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, and had cited Buhari as an example of a bad leader.

In a video recorded at the time, he can be seen displaying photos of Buhari on the screen alongside the caption “Don’t be like Buhari.”

Nigerians expressed their displeasure with the video on social media, calling it a “big slap in the face.”

