Nigerians react as Isreal DMW’s fiancee discloses money Davido sent her for airtime (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Fans have expressed mixed reactions about musician Davido’s kindness of gifting his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s fiancee, a whooping 500, 000.

In a video that went viral, the joyful bride-to-be was heard expressing her awe at the proposal and recounting how everything had gone down.

According to her brief narration in the video, her partner, Isreal DMW, had invited her over for a simple meal. When she arrived for dinner, she discovered he had planned to propose to her.

She recently flaunted the N500,000 she received from Davido, causing fans to share their thoughts in the comments section.

The billionaire singer claimed that the money was for her to recharge her phone. Taking to his Instagram story to share the good news, Isreal DMW appreciated his boss for the kind gesture.

“My Oga just gave my Fiance 500k to buy airtime. Thanks sir”


Reacting to this, while some hailed Davido for always showing kindness to people around him, others pointed to the fact that Isreal DMW’s girlfriend is on a mission and her target is to get hitched to Davido himself because he has the money.

Some remarked that the Isreal DMW’s fiancee is very sharp with her moves.

See some of the reactions below,

mylifeas.erica : Na money carry am go there

iamagbonma : No be why she gree marry you

omotoshojnr : I no say na Davido money that girl wan marry

auth____omolara : Your babe sharp nah! Na 30BG gangan be the target”.

See screenshot below;

Leave a Reply

