Nkechi Blessing finally admits to dating an elderly man, reveals when they are getting married (Video)

In the midst of actress Nkechi Blessing’s online scandal, Following her divorce from her husband, Opeyemi Falegan, the actress informed the public about her current relationship status on Sunday. Nkechi Blessing is in a relationship with a man.

The mother of one proudly said that she’s currently dating a 60-year-old man who she claims brings her much peace during an Instagram live session with James Brown and others.

She claims that the man is not on social media and that she will be marrying him soon.

While some of the men she was speaking with questioned her statement, she stayed firm and refused to back down.

This comes after Nkechi Blessing was accused of dating a married man amid her clash with Opeyemi.

Watch her speak below: