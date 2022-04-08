Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’ [Screenshot]

Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, has disclosed more terrifying revelations about her estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan, accusing him of voodoo.

Opeyemi, according to Nkechi Blessing, uses juju.

She had always dismissed rumors that Opeyemi was into ‘jazz,’ according to her, until one day when she dressed the bed for the first time and discovered a fetish object beneath it.

Prior to her discovery, the troubled actress stated that her estranged husband made it a point to constantly dress the bed once she awoke to ease herself.

Sharing screenshots of what she found the day she dressed the bed, Nkechi wrote:

“Several ladies you have been involved with kept saying you do jazz, But me wave am..I Prayed silently to God to show me who you really are. “Then boom I ccame to London..I noticed when I wake up in the morning to pee, before I return you don quickly lay bed I was like wow Good man only for one day I slept in d afternoon and decided to lay d bed myself and that was what I saw like that is where I have been sleeping for days.. “Opeyemi David leave me alone oooo, I begged you to go your way in peace and that nothing will come from me on social media ,you realized you were becoming irrelevant you decided to get attention, Inwill give you in full doze sir…You kuku sabi me!!!”

See screenshots below;