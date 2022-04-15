No man should come to my funeral – Ex YBNL Queen, Temmie Ovwasa warns

Controversial singer and ex-YBNL queen, Temmie Ovwasa has sparked reactions after releasing rules for her funeral.

Speaking via a recent post on social media, Temmie Ovwasa listed some things that she wanted to be done at her funeral.

Amongst the list, she added that she does not want a man at her funeral. According to her, she doesn’t want any man at all to attend her funeral.

The ex ybnl princess went further to advise people who are planning to cry after she dies, to hold their tears on that day because she doesn’t want any fake tears.

She further added that on her burial day, she wants bad btches to be there so they can twerk on her grave.

See the post below,