Nursing mother laments over husband’s jealousy towards 6-day-old baby

A woman has taken to social media to express her dissatisfaction with her husband’s jealousy of their 6-day-old child.
According to the mother, whenever she breastfeeds her baby, her husband is usually heartbroken and jealous.
She wrote,
“Each time my baby sucks my bre ast, my hubby will be moody. He will not talk to me. He will be angry over nothing. He said it’s as if someone has taken me away from him.
Baby is just 6 days old. We are newly married and this is our first child. I have tried to console him. But he is still sad.
I don’t want any problem in my marriage. love my husband so much and watching him go through pains is unbearable. I feel like giving baby complimentary foods and keep my body for hubby. Last night while baby was sucking, he was crying silently. I can’t hurt him this way. I can’t”.
