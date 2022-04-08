Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with ex-husband (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a movie star, leaked a conversation with her former spouse, Opeyemi Falegan, to show how he pleaded with her after she ended her relationship with him.

According to her, she walked out of the relationship since she left London but he was begging and crying everyday for her to continue.

She went on to categorically state that she was never married to Opeyemi Falegan as many thought.

She wrote:

“I am going to leave this here just because of future reference,na that Yoruba Oko mi Oko mi cus all this one🤣🤣 ODF leave my name out of your mouth ooo….I am glad you know me before you say you like me join all my cra#e no let me unleash all for this Mark app..I walked away from this relationship by myself and left you in it since I left london,But na every day beg and cry,I saw all d red flags and I cannot be caught up in such,Because a failed relationship is better than a failed marriage,I was never married to you,Apologies to anyone who feels I was married to this man…Make Una no vex na my fault🙏 Opeyemi please move on in peace,Na God wey Dey heaven I take beg you,LEAVE ME ALONE!! I tried hard to meet you at d level of love you claimed to have for me,but I couldn’t and I wasn’t going to lead you on,I decided to take a walk instead…I wish you all the best in what ever relationship you find in future..But pls leave this Ghetto Nuisance’s name out of your mouth…I go drag you reach 2036 if you no leave me ooooo…ENUF SAID!!!”

