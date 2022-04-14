TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on death of singer

Entertainment
By Shalom

Richard Okekenwa, elder brother of late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu has finally broken silence following death of Osinachi.

Richard in a recent interview, claimed that he has not seen nor heard from his brother for 20 years.

According to BBC, Richard disclosed that Peter Nwachukwu’s real name is Peter Echijekwu Okekenwa. He said that Peter didn’t even attend their father’s burial.

READ ALSO

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her…

He also disclosed that Peter also shunned his wife’s father’s burial by giving a blind eye to the proceedings.

Richard revealed that he heard about the death of Osinachi via a phone call from his children that informed him about the gospel singer’s death that night. He admitted to having shed tears for Osinachi but not for his brother, Peter Nwachukwu.

Speaking further, he disclosed that up until this moment, Peter Nwachukwu hasn’t called to inform him about his wife’s death.

Richard Okekenwa’s wife on her part also revealed that for over 15 years she has not set her eyes on her.

She disclosed that she was the one who registered Osinachi in the co-wives forum, hence the songstress was always restricted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister accept her…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Tuface should undergo surgery that will make him unable to impregnate women –…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

How my tailor sewed cloth for me and wore it to ‘pepper’ his…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

Actress Rosy Meurer excited as Turkish police stops her to take photo with her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More