Richard Okekenwa, elder brother of late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu has finally broken silence following death of Osinachi.

Richard in a recent interview, claimed that he has not seen nor heard from his brother for 20 years.

According to BBC, Richard disclosed that Peter Nwachukwu’s real name is Peter Echijekwu Okekenwa. He said that Peter didn’t even attend their father’s burial.

He also disclosed that Peter also shunned his wife’s father’s burial by giving a blind eye to the proceedings.

Richard revealed that he heard about the death of Osinachi via a phone call from his children that informed him about the gospel singer’s death that night. He admitted to having shed tears for Osinachi but not for his brother, Peter Nwachukwu.

Speaking further, he disclosed that up until this moment, Peter Nwachukwu hasn’t called to inform him about his wife’s death.

Richard Okekenwa’s wife on her part also revealed that for over 15 years she has not set her eyes on her.

She disclosed that she was the one who registered Osinachi in the co-wives forum, hence the songstress was always restricted.