Osinachi Nwachukwu’s twin sister, Amarachi Grace Eze, has opened up about what made her late sister tie the knot with her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Grace disclosed this in a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, where she claimed that her sister did not want to marry Peter at first, but the man never gave up, until he finally got her sister to accept.

She went further to narrate how Peter met her sister at one Glorious Singers programme in Abuja that both of them attended.

Amarachi said that when Peter met them, he collected her own number too, and was calling her to beg her sister on his behalf to accept his marriage proposal.

Amarachi said that she told her sister that she doesn’t understand the man, but that the decision was in her hands to make.

She said that at some point, it seemed things were not going to work out between them, but after sometime the man started disturbing Osinachi again. She said that how things later happened in the end is what she cannot explain.

She said that everything happened very fast, that Peter and her sister did not even court, and after their marriage, Peter did not have her number again.