Oyibos lineup to patronise Nigerian man as he opens roadside ‘jollof rice’ canteen in London

Jollof rice is indeed a unique type of dish that a Nigerian man living in London has explored.

He recently launched his roadside buka and used social media to express how well it was welcomed.

Nigerian Boys is the name of the man’s business, which specializes in jollof rice and stew.

White residents came out in droves to support him, forming lines to buy and taste the much-discussed Naija jollof.

Watch the video below;

In other news; A video that has gone viral shows a street preacher being manhandled by a motorist on a major highway.

When a man approached the preacher in a confrontational manner, he is claimed to have been preaching against idol worship.

The man slammed the young preacher and took his microphone, asking him to stop talking about things he didn’t understand.