TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone –…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years…

Pastor charges members N310k each to fly them to heaven from Ekiti [Screenshots/Video]

News
By Ezie Innocent

Pastor Ade Abraham of the Christ High Commission Ministry, aka Royal Christ Assembly, in Kaduna State, is said to have persuaded members of his congregation that for N310, 000, he can fly them to heaven.

According to reports, he relocated from Kaduna state to Ekiti and created an ascension camp.

Some congregants are already in the camp, preparing for their ascension when the world ends, according to a video circulating on social media.

READ ALSO

Sex workers increase charges over current economic hardship

Some people can never get married because they have slept…

Pastor Abraham informed the congregation that they will all “ascend to heaven together” from the Ekiti camp, according to reports.

“My relative has also asked her daughter, who is studying abroad, to return to Nigeria, or else the pastor (Abraham) would make her commit an offence over there that would see her go to jail,” a source revealed.

The unbelievable story was reshared by Instablog9ja, which also posted videos and screenshots of a chat between the abovementioned woman and her daughter who is based abroad.

Read below:

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Man shares story of how he met the love of his life

Davido captured on video enjoying boat ride with his alleged new girlfriend…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor charges members N310k each to fly them to heaven from Ekiti…

‘My baby, my valentine’ – Mercy Johnson hails Destiny Etiko for flashing her…

Flavour reportedly gets N1.2bn for his biopic on Amazon Prime; Nigerians react

Young lady shades fellow women as she shows food she prepared for her boyfriend…

Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Nigerians panic and cry for help as yet another investment platform, “86FB”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More