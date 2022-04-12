TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what…

Pastor’s pre-wedding photos stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

The pre-wedding photos of a young Benin-based pastor identified on Facebook as Nathaniel D Caleb, has sparked reactions online.

The man of God recently took to Facebook to announce his upcoming wedding ceremony while sharing photos of himself and his his prospective wife and their invitation card.

READ ALSO

Pastor angrily wipes off bride and bridesmaid’s make…

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary” – Comedian, Osama…

In his words:

“Stage 1. Introduction. Please Save The Date. Brethren Good Morning And Good News. Just As God Planned It.
Love is the only genuine Principle from which a marriage with a difference can Spring -And the Heart of Love is Love from the Heart ♥️.

It was ordained from the foundation of the Celestial. Celebrate With us and be celebrated in Jesus Name Amen.”

However, while some congratulated the couple, others are of the view that they are still children.

See reactions below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Right now, my babe is currently in another boy’s house…

Man arrested for killing girlfriend and sleeping with her corpse for six days

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of…

Nancy Isime’s alleged sugar daddy called out for debts, investing staff’s salary…

Pastor’s pre-wedding photos stirs reactions

Femi Otedola cries out over Mr Eazi’s proposal to his daughter, Temi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More