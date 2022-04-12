Pastor’s pre-wedding photos stirs reactions

The pre-wedding photos of a young Benin-based pastor identified on Facebook as Nathaniel D Caleb, has sparked reactions online.

The man of God recently took to Facebook to announce his upcoming wedding ceremony while sharing photos of himself and his his prospective wife and their invitation card.

In his words:

“Stage 1. Introduction. Please Save The Date. Brethren Good Morning And Good News. Just As God Planned It.

Love is the only genuine Principle from which a marriage with a difference can Spring -And the Heart of Love is Love from the Heart ♥️.

It was ordained from the foundation of the Celestial. Celebrate With us and be celebrated in Jesus Name Amen.”

However, while some congratulated the couple, others are of the view that they are still children.

See reactions below: