“Pay me back my money so I can pay my school fees” – Man calls out Davido (Screenshots)

After purportedly paying N150K for auditions, an estranged Twitter user demands a refund from popular Afrobeat artist Davido Adeleke.

In 2019, the artist advertised on the microblogging site for potential vocalists to audition for DMW recordings.

According to @FlashboyDMW on Twitter, he registered for the auditions and paid the fee of N150K through Davido’s manager, Asa.

In 2022, when the DMW crew declined to sign him, the hopeful singer demanded that the billionaire’s son refund his N150K application fee.

“Davido and his manager scam me off just common 150k error in naira evidence below 👇👇👇👇👇👇,” he wrote in a tweet.

See snapshots below …

