Pete Edochie speaks out on son’s second marriage

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Pete Edochie, a veteran actor, has spoken out against his son’s marriage to Judy Austin, a coworker.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Kemi Filani reported that the actor and presidential candidate had shocked and grieved many people when he revealed that he had fathered a child with his side chick.

To make matters worse, the star declared that he and she were now legally married.

The actor was heavily chastised and criticized on social media as a result of the announcement.

Pete Edochie’s old tweet resurfaced online in which he slammed men who have numerous wives.

Marrying two women, according to the veteran, does not make you a man; rather, it signifies you are about to suffer and cause confusion among your generations.

“Marrying two women doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer & breed confusion among your generations”.

