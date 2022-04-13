“Phd holder wey illiterate like me dey help type caption” – Nkechi Blessing fires back at ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has retaliated against her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, after he lambasted her in recent social media posts.

Opeyemi Falegan ignited a new online feud with the actress after describing her as an illiterate person and a chain smoker in an earlier post.

He went on to say that people should marry those who have at least a bachelor’s degree because education has a significant role in changing a person’s personality.

Nkechi Blessing, who doesn’t appear to be tired of the drama, has reacted by ranting on her Instagram page, continuing to reiterate that he’s a poor man.

She also mentioned that she had fed him for a long time during their relationship

See her posts below to learn more;

