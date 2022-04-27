TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone –…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke…

Photos of Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

Entertainment
By Shalom

Following Yul Edochie’s revelation about having a son with Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, Nigerians have dug out more photos of the actress.

Recall, hours ago, Yul Edochie sparked outrage on social media after showing off his newborn son, Munachimso Edochie.

READ ALSO

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got…

The father of four in a recent Instagram post which he shared via his official page, confirmed reports that he now has another son with a nollywood actress whom he referred to as his second wife.

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. Born by my second wife Judy Austin. His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children”, Yul Edochie wrote.

Reacting to the news, his first wife, prayed for God’s judgement to fall on both of them.

Checkout more photos of the actress below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Traveling to London is not an achievement – Young lady mocks Portable, he reacts

Doctor shares experience with a pregnant woman who broke down in tears after…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on Sunday (Details)

Nigerian lady shares her experience after lodging in a hotel in PH (Video)

Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she buries her father in Imo State (Video)

Bobrisky releases his ‘bride price’ list for intending suitors

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More