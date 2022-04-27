Photos of Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

Following Yul Edochie’s revelation about having a son with Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, Nigerians have dug out more photos of the actress.

Recall, hours ago, Yul Edochie sparked outrage on social media after showing off his newborn son, Munachimso Edochie.

The father of four in a recent Instagram post which he shared via his official page, confirmed reports that he now has another son with a nollywood actress whom he referred to as his second wife.

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. Born by my second wife Judy Austin. His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children”, Yul Edochie wrote.

Reacting to the news, his first wife, prayed for God’s judgement to fall on both of them.

Checkout more photos of the actress below,