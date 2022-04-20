TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Police allegedly brutalize man after his bank in Lagos questioned the source of his deposit (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

On social media, a video depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly brutalizing a young guy following an encounter with his bank officials is circulating.

The victim’s brother (@I_am_Jamotech), who cried out for aid on Twitter, claimed that his brother had just gone to his bank to find out why his account had been locked following a deposit, only for the bank to call the police on him.

Calling for help on the micro-blogging platform, the young man wrote:

READ ALSO

Man whose wife was in premature labour, receives N5k after…

Man narrates how yahoo boy squandered N9m without giving one…

“Everybody help me to retweet and tag appropriate people that can help look into this case!! Those people has injured my brother. They press a teargas on his face. now they’re taking him to the police custody. Please everybody help!!!! God why’s this happening when I’m not around.

“So my brother went to @kudabankhelp office today at yaba to know the reason why his account was locked and yet not to be opened after dropping his proof to them that it’s a legit money and not fraud money at all. So funny how when he got there this morning.

“They sent their mopol to arrest him and started harassing him for no reason. So every young guy money has to be fraud money?? Do they who our father is?? He called me on the phone and I was listening background while they’re harassing him trying to detain him. Please twitter help us do your thin.

“By making it going viral. @kudabankhelp have to pay for this fr. Please help retweet! Thanks for taking your time to read through this thread.”

An old tweet containing his message to the bank regarding his brother’s account read: “Hello @kudabankhelp my lil brother transferred his own money N577,491 from his Moniepoint POS to his own Kuda account on Apr13 2021 but you guys choose to be unfortunate to lock up his account for someone that has sent a huge amount of over 10m at once without you guys locking it.”


Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Influencer, Ovaioza arrested for allegedly defrauding Nigerians to the tune of…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Most 14-year-olds in my generation were already s#xually active — Singer, Seun…

Police allegedly brutalize man after his bank in Lagos questioned the source of…

Man whose wife was in premature labour, receives N5k after offering to share his…

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

“Adulterous twerker, how useful have you been to your ‘impo’ husband?” – Tonto…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

Man narrates how yahoo boy squandered N9m without giving one kobo to his mum who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More