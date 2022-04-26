Portable excited as E-money flies him to London (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable Omolalomi, a popular afrobeat star, has expressed joy as he arrives in London, UK courtesy of entertainment billionaire, E-money.

Portable

The musician just announced his arrival on Instagram, thanking E-money for making it possible.

He also announced that he will be performing live in three cities: Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

Captioning his post, he wrote:

“@iam_emoney1 Na Baba God bless you more Godfather You no go fall Thanks 🙏 to those people way dey show me love from day one ZAzuu GOD Sent … On my way to Ilu Awon Osuu I believe in God my phone and Sub any disappointment is a blessing Bizza Bizza”

